Three local high school basketball teams will play this week (Feb 25-26) in the GHSA Elite 8.

Rockmart at Swainsboro.

A win and Rockmart will play the winner of Glenn Hills and Spencer on February 29th.

Rockmart defeated Jordan in the first found and Northeast in the Sweet 16.

Rockmart girls will play at Vidalia.

The Lady Jackets beat Callaway in the first round followed by East Laurens in the Sweet 16.

A win and they will play either Laney or Southwest in the Final Four.

Sonoraville Lady Phoenix will host Johnson Savannah in the Elite 8.

A win and they will play either GAC or Jefferson in the Final Four.