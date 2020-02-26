On Friday, February 21st, 2020, members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Special Enforcement Team, Albany/Dougherty SWAT, Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search and arrest warrants concluding an extended investigation.

During the investigation, agents began purchasing illicit narcotics from 520 9th Avenue in Albany, Dougherty County. Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts including controlled purchases and surveillance were conducted.

On Friday, February 7th, 2020, agents were contacted by the Georgia State Patrol after a traffic stop was initiated on Shannon Marie Mason and Eddie Xavier Houston. During the search of the vehicle, troopers located one kilogram of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine. After interviewing Mason and Houston, agents determined that they were associated with the investigation. Agents obtained search warrants for the below addresses after obtaining probable cause throughout the investigation.

520 9th Avenue Albany, Georgia 524 9th Avenue Albany, Georgia 3523 Wexford Drive Albany Georgia 613 16th Avenue Apt. 51 Albany, Georgia 1578 U.S. Highway 19 South Apartment 182 Creekwood Apartments Leesburg, Georgia.

A search of the backyard at 520 9th Avenue revealed a covered shed that was utilized for individuals to use their illegal drugs. Agents searching the shed discovered bags of hypodermic needles, latex gloves and Naloxone. Agents also discovered digital scales, razor blades, and packaging materials commonly found in a drug distribution location.

As a result of the search warrants, one handgun and $45,782.00 in U.S. Currency was seized, along with a 2019 Toyota Camry, 2018 Cadillac Escalade, 2015 GMC Sierra, and a 2000 Honda Accord. Agents will be conducting asset forfeiture paperwork in order to seize the vehicles and U.S. Currency.

The following individuals were arrested during the investigation:

Eddie Xavier Houston, age 41- Charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances & currently in Crisp County Jail without bond.

Shannon Marie Mason, age 39- Charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and currently in Crisp County Jail without bond.

James Perk Malone, age 50 – Charged with (3) Three Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, (3) Three Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Patricia Lou Odum, age 49- Charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

William Ray Cook, age 44 – Charged with (2) Two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, (2) Two Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Jessica Bridges, age 24 – Charged with (2) Two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, (2) Two Counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

William Porter, age 57 – Charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances with 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Anthony Dewayne Pearson, age 41- Charged with Sale of Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances & currently in Dooly County Jail.

Laura Ann Dungee, age 48- Charged with (2) Two Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances, (2) Two counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a public park, and Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Sherod Marquell Winchester, age 38 – Charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort amongst the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.