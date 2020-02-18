Unfortunately, in addition to our river flooding, the south end of the County was hit hard with flash flooding this afternoon. Several roads have high water and/or have been closed, at least temporarily, including Horseleg near the bypass, parts of Reeceburg, Druid Road, Plemones Road, Powell Road, and Boyd Valley Road. Crews are working on ditches and drains but in some cases, it is just simply more volume than the system can take.

Crews will continue working into the evening but please use caution when driving, especially after dark. Forecast shows a similar trend for several more hours.

The following roads are still closed due to river flooding …

– Thomas Bluff Road – 900 block near County Line

– Collier Road – access past 100 block should come from the north loop

– Old River Road – between Highway 20 and the boat Ramp.