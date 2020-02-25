Brian Steven Jeter, 37 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after he refused to answer the door while executing an arrest warrant for beating an elderly man at a home on Wax Road.

Reports stated that Jeter was taken into custody at an apartment on South Broad Street, in which he did not have permission to even be at.

Jeter had been wanted for an incident on February 19th that occurred on Wax Road in which he allegedly head butted a 62 year-old man. Jeter then is accused of throwing the victim’s cellphone before kicking over numerous lamps in the home. He also allegedly kicked out three portions of screens to a porch.

Jeter is also accused of telling the victim that he would beat him to death if he called the police.

Jeter is charged with simple battery, two counts criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction, and probation violation.