This Friday through Sunday (February 21st through 23rd) will mark the state of Alabama’s 9th “Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” – during which shoppers across the state can stock up on items needed to prepare for a weather emergency, or natural disaster, without paying the 4% state sales tax – and in many cases local taxes.

During this weekend long “Sales Tax Holiday” Alabama’s 4% state sales tax doesn’t apply to common weather-related supplies costing less than $60 OR to generators costing $1,000 or less, according to alabamaretail.org.

Many cities and counties will also be waving local taxes, including Cherokee County and the majority of local municipalities.

For a full list of participating areas, visit revenue.alabama.gov

