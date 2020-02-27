Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $3.2 million contract to resurface a portion of U.S. Highway 41 stretching up from the southern portion of Bartow County.



Bartow Paving Company, Inc. was awarded the contract, and the company will pave the highway from the Cobb County line to Peachtree Street. The project should begin in the coming weeks, and work should be completed by the end of the year.



The contract was one of three awarded by GDOT for northwest Georgia projects. Baldwin Paving Company, Inc. will replace the bridge over Tumlin Creek on Thomas Wilson Road in Carrollton. The project will cost approximately $950,000, and it’s expected to be finished April 30, 2021. GDOT also awarded TRP Construction Group, LLC an $887,422 contract to upgrade the pavement markings on I-75 from the Cobb County line to exit 278 at Glade Road.



“These projects are important to keep our roadways and bridges in northwest Georgia in good condition,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop.