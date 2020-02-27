Darlington senior Cade Brock from Summerville, Ga. officially signed his intent to play football at the University of Georgia as a preferred walk on during a signing ceremony held on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Joining him as he officially signed were (seated) Austyn Ball (sister), Angela Brock (mother), and Shane Brock (father) and his football coaches (standing) Dean Ratledge, Brent Bell, Tommy Atha, Kevin Hunt, Patrick Collier, and Kelly McDurmon.

Darlington senior Kolin Rogers from Rome, Ga. officially signed his intent to play football at Cumberland University during a signing ceremony held on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Joining him as he officially signed were (seated) Paige Rogers (mother), Isabella (sister), Keith Rogers (father) and his football coaches (standing) Dean Ratledge, Brent Bell, Tommy Atha, Kevin Hunt, Patrick Collier, and Kelly McDurmon.