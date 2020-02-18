Congratulations to Clear Creek Elementary School’s Ms. Sabrina Price on being named Bartow County School System Media Specialist of the Year!

Revered by her peers, Ms. Sabrina Price is an integral part of the success at Clear Creek Elementary School!

“Not only does she manage and take care of the media center, but she collaborates with grade levels to help support student academics in various ways,” says CCES Principal Dr. Kelly Wade. “Her tireless work for our staff and students is only one reason she is deserving of the Media Specialist of the Year Award. On behalf of the CCES community, I would like to congratulate Ms. Price for this well-deserved honor and recognition.”

Press Release