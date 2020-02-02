A Rome woman with a history of lies and schemes in order to steal money has been arrested again. Theresa Lynn Duffy, 57 of Rome, was arrested in the Kroger parking lot on Turner McCall Blvd after asking people for money.

Duffy is charged with solicitation and criminal trespass.

PREVIOUS August 2018

Theresa Lynn Duffey, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she lied in order to avoid being arrested.

Reports said that Duffey gave false statements to police about concealing a person’s location who was reported missing.

She also is accused of taking $42 from 3 juveniles under false pretenses.

In addition, Duffey is accused of exploiting an elderly man when she portrayed herself as a “care taker” in order to obtain finances though false pretenses. She also has been allegedly keeping the 79 year-old victim away from his home, depriving him of essential medical services.

Duffey is charged with exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception, and false statements and writings.