Three Rome teens, Jonathan Alberto Hernandez, 18, Traceton Gage Timmy Lawrence, 18, and Tremaine Shyjuan Adams, 19, were all arrested after a traffic stop on East 16th and Maple Road led officers to find a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun.

The search was conducted after K9 officers alerted on drugs.

The officers also located 78 grams of marijuana inside a brown paper bag.

They are each charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Adams is additionally charged with probation violation.

Hernandez is also charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana and a window tint violation.