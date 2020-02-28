Three Rome teens, Jonathan Alberto Hernandez, 18, Traceton Gage Timmy Lawrence, 18, and Tremaine Shyjuan Adams, 19, were all arrested after a traffic stop on East 16th and Maple Road led officers to find a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun.
The search was conducted after K9 officers alerted on drugs.
The officers also located 78 grams of marijuana inside a brown paper bag.
They are each charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Adams is additionally charged with probation violation.
Hernandez is also charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana and a window tint violation.