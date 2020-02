The Rome Noon Optimist Club is presenting its Annual Terrific Kid Banquet on February 11, 2020 at Pleasant Valley NORTH Baptist Church – 735 Old Summerville Rd, Rome, GA.

The program will begin at 6:00pm and will feature a Chick-Fil-A meal and a gift bag for each awarded student.

Two students from each of our Elementary Schools will be recognized for their outstanding character and performance. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.