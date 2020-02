Stavon Eugene Owens, 46 of Rome, was arrested on numerous charges this week after he allegedly hit his spouse of front of their children.

Reports added that Owens was found later driving after he ran a stop sign on Barron Road.

A search of his vehicle led police to find marijuana and a grinder.

Owens is charged with battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, cruelty to children and a stop sign violation.