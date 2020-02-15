Cameron Kyle Ingram, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week for raping a woman before leading police on a three county chase.

Warrants stated that Ingram forced a 25 year-old woman to have sexual relations with him at a home on Haywood Valley Road.

Reports said that Ingram fled though Haralson County went into Polk and eventually was captured in Floyd County near Doyle Road.

Authorities stated that Ingram went into a field and then fled on foot before he was captured.

Ingram is charged with strong arm rape, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, obstruction and criminal trespass