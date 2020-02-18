In an effort to help increase school safety, Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools hosted their first School Resource Officer (SRO) Consortium event where officials from each system gathered to combine forces towards an overall goal of keeping students safe in and around Rome.

System officials and Rome City and Floyd County SRO’s met at the Rome City Police Department’s conference room on February 14 to discuss current trends, share important contact information and more during this collaborative event.

“During the recent months, Rick Flanigan, Chief Safety and Security Officer for Floyd County, and I have been discussing different practices that may help establish a cohesive working relationship between our two school systems and our school resource officers who represent two different law enforcement agencies (Floyd County Police and Rome City Police),” explained Jason Self, Director of Safety and Security for Rome City Schools.

“With the understanding that the students and employees of Floyd County Schools and Rome City Schools are all interconnected throughout our local community, it is our desire to provide opportunities for our school resource officers to meet and collaborate about issues that are current within their individual schools and on their respective campuses,” continued Self.

According to Self, this meeting was the first of many School Resource Officer Consortium events. As they move forward, Self hopes to begin providing subject specific professional growth opportunities for officers and system employees that will focus on providing the community two of the safest school systems in all of Georgia.

“We consider our school resource officers to be a very important part of our day-to-day operations. They are highly visible and provide an invaluable benefit to our school systems, therefore, it is not possible to adequately describe the high levels of professionalism and care these officers provide to each of our schools,” said Self.