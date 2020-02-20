The Rome Area History Museum is partnering with Berry College to offer a free event celebrating the contributions of black baseball to American history. The lunch time event will be held Thursday, February 27 at 12 p.m. Join us for a conversation with Larry Lester and Negro Leagues player Butch Haynes.

Lester is an author, historian and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Haynes who is from Rome, Georgia, played for the Kansas City Clowns. They will share about their experiences and the legacy of a sport played in black communities all over the South, including Floyd County.

The event is free; catered lunches will be available for $10. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli and must be purchased in advance by February 26 at RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.

This event will be followed by a guest lecture given by Lester at Berry College at 5 p.m. The lecture, “Only the Ball was White” will be held at McAllister Auditorium and commemorates the centennial of professional black baseball in America, marking 100 years since the founding of the Negro National League in February 1920.

The Rome Area History Museum is now managed by the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors are invited to learn about Rome’s history from its founding to current day. Guests can also shop the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop located inside the museum.