The Rockmart Yellowjackets saw their bid to win a state championship come to an end this week with a 94-55 loss to Swainsboro in the Elite 8. However, the Lady Jackets of Rockmart took care of business Tuesday with a 62-57 victory over Vidalia.

The Lady Jackets will play the winner of Laney and Southwest on Saturday at Ga College and State University.

The Lady Phoenix of Sonoraville also saw their season come to a close Tuesday with a 58-49 loss at Johnson-Savannah.

Chattooga will play at Banks County tonight for their chance to advance to the final four in the AA boys bracket.