Judge Gene Richardson announced for re-election to his post as Chief Magistrate of Floyd County. Judge Richardson has served as the Chief Magistrate of Floyd County since being appointed to the position by the judges of the Floyd County Superior Court in 2010.

In announcing for re-election, Judge Richardson noted: “I sincerely appreciate the continued trust and confidence our citizens have shown during my tenure as Chief Magistrate Judge. I am seeking another term in order to continue serving the citizens of the Rome-Floyd County.

“Every effort has been made to make the court more professional, efficient and effective by eliminating unnecessary paperwork and hearings while at the same time creating broader public access. The goal is to make the court user friendly for the people of this community and to always be responsive to their needs.”

Judge Richardson credited the staff for their dedication and for always working to ensure prompt and considerate service: “I am so grateful for our staff; our regular staff meetings are always focused on the citizens we serve and how we can do things better. The case load of the Magistrate Court has increased year to year but we have consistently found a way to be under budget and yet ensured that all cases coming before the court are handled in an efficient and timely manner.”

Finally, he added, “We are mindful of the public security in attending the courts, and we work in concert with the Sheriff and other law enforcement to provide the necessary security for the public to conduct their business in a safe manner. I am grateful for all the support I and the office has received from the public and hope we are provided the opportunity to continue serving the people of this community.”

Prior to serving as Chief Magistrate, Judge Richardson served as Chief Municipal Court Judge from 2003 to 2010. Judge Richardson is a member of the Rome Exchange Club, Family Resource Center, Coosa Valley Fair Association, Rome Area Heritage Foundation and is active in numerous other community events. Judge Richardson has served on numerous Boards of local organizations including the Rome Little Theatre (Board Member), Rome Area Council for the Arts, Cerebral Palsy Center (now Network Associates), Cave Spring Ruritan Club, Keep Rome-Floyd County Beautiful and Saint Mary’s School Board. Judge Richardson is a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for two years.

Judge Richardson is also a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Rome Bar Association, Georgia State University Alumni Association and St. Mary’s Church.

Judge Richardson was also honored to be asked to serve on the Federal Qualifications Committee to recommend individuals to serve on the Federal Bench and served for several years as a member of the Rules Committee for the Council of Magistrate Courts.

Judge Richardson is married to the former Beverly Holbert, and has one daughter, Raya Richardson and one granddaughter, Elisa Rose Richardson.