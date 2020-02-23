Rev. Franklin Roosevelt “Frank” Smith, age 87, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence.

Rev. Smith was born in Hamilton County, TN on December 29, 1932, son of the late Ed Smith and the late Ruby Holder Smith. Rev. Smith was a School Bus driver for the Floyd County Board of Education in the Pepperell and McHenry school districts for 10 years. He was ordained into the Gospel Ministry in 1966 at Bethel Congregational Methodist Church in Butler, GA, and served as Pastor at Providence Church and other churches in the Jackson, GA area, Mountain Springs Church, Cave Spring, GA, New Bethel Congregational Methodist Church, Silver Creek, GA, and retired as Pastor at Westside Church in Alma, GA. He was a member of New Bethel Congregational Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Europe during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed building contractor. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ann Washington Smith, by 2 sisters, Ruby Cherry and Dorothy Bailey, by 6 brothers, Robert, David, William, Millard, Timothy, and James Smith, and by his step-mother, Ulee Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Smith, Lindale; 2 sons, Billy Smith (Barbara), Lindale and Thomas Smith (Dottie), Centre, AL; 3 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Max Tucker will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard providing full military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, from 3 until 5pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 12:30pm and include: Clint Smith, Paxton Murphy, Ethan Murphy, Scott Walpole, Blake Walpole, and James Walpole.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.