Rene Calderon, age 36 of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence.

Rene was born September 3, 1983 in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Faustino Calderon and Olivia Garcia. He was employed by Mohawk Industries for many years.

He is survived by his parents, Faustino Calderon and Olivia Garcia; his wife, Lucia Rosas Ramirez; two sons, Jessie Calderon and Rene Junior Calderon; and two daughters, Evelyn Calderon and Alexandra Calderon.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Rene Calderon.