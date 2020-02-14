Five Redmond Regional Medical Center colleagues have received HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction, the highest honors bestowed upon employees, physicians, and volunteers at Redmond. HCA Healthcare is the parent company of Redmond Regional Medical Center. Redmond’s HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction Ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the hospital.

The recipients of the Frist Humanitarian Awards are: Dr. Himanshu Patel, Harbin Clinic Cardiologist – Physician Recipient; Marty Robinson, Redmond Director of Emergency Medical Services – Employee Recipient; and Donnis Swinford, Redmond Outpatient Department Volunteer – Volunteer Recipient.

Recipients of the Excellence in Nursing Awards are: Hayley Monteith, R.N. – Compassionate Care Recipient; and Kathy Henderson, R.N., B.S.N. Redmond Nurse Director 4th Floor Surgical Services – Professional Mentoring Recipient.

The Frist Humanitarian Awards are given annually in recognition of the humanitarian spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare. Each year, one physician, one employee, and one volunteer from Redmond are recognized for their dedication to the welfare and happiness of patients and their community.

The Excellence in Nursing Awards recognize the intrinsic value of the nursing practice in accomplishing the company mission of providing the highest quality of care to the patients and communities we serve. These awards are the highest honors given to an employee, nurse, volunteer, and physician at HCA Healthcare.

“At Redmond, we are guided by our HCA Healthcare mission: ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,’” said John Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “The annual Frist Humanitarian Awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize our colleagues who exemplify that mission to the highest degree. Through their service to our patients and our community, these outstanding individuals truly raise the bar for healthcare workers nation-wide.”

About The Honorees

The following information about each recipient is taken from their nomination forms.

Dr. Himanshu Patel, Frist Humanitarian Award — Physician Recipient

Dr. Patel is described as a physician with many talents who tirelessly cares for patients. Medicine and people are his passion. Dr. Patel is as compassionate as he is intelligent and innovative in his clinical practice. As the Medical Director of Redmond’s Outpatient Congestive Heart Failure Clinic, he was instrumental in bringing CardioMEMS to Redmond. This program has dramatically improved the quality of life for many of his patients in the CHF Clinic. Dr. Patel has also been known to provide Thanksgiving meals for his patients in need. Dr. Patel was the founder of the Harbin Clinic Health Fair for the underserved in our community. He serves as a speaker for multi-cultural groups about medical topics and availability of medical services. Dr. Patel donates time and money to many worthy causes in our community, including participating in the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge benefitting the Sexual Assault Center. Additionally, Dr. Patel serves as an admired mentor both in the Internal Medicine Residency Program and to all hospital colleagues. Dr. Patel truly has a servant and teacher’s heart.

Marty Robinson, Frist Humanitarian Award — Employee Recipient

Marty Robinson serves as a leader in his community, at Redmond, and in the region. As the Director of Redmond’s Emergency Medical Services, he is highly respected by his peers. Marty is described as one of the most caring and giving individuals one would ever have the pleasure of meeting. His community contributions are extensive, but one might never know of his involvement, as he always works behind the scenes. Marty is a mentor for a Polk School District program for troubled youth, taking at least one day a week to spend one-on-one time with the students. He helps organize the “Teen Maze” program in Polk County to demonstrate to youth the consequences of bad decisions in an effort to prevent those tragic events. Having a child with special needs of his own, Marty is especially dedicated to the Special Olympics. Marty is a driving force at both the Polk County and Chattooga County Special Olympics. Not just a community supporter, you will find Marty on the field with the athletes. From collecting equipment and giving “high-fives” to bending down to give a much-needed hug – Marty works tirelessly with the children to make the day memorable. Marty took a failing Relay for Life program in Polk County and gave it many successful years under his leadership. He serves on the board of Mosaic Place, an addiction recovery program in Polk County. Marty coordinates Polk County’s “Brunch with Santa” and supports Chattooga County’s “Santa in Uniform,” making Christmas special for children in need. Marty truly exemplifies a quote by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr: “Be happy in your community. Be active. There is so much good to do in this world and so many different ways to do it.”

Donnis Swinford, Frist Humanitarian Award — Volunteer Recipient

Donnis Swinford is described as “a joy who brings honest humor to our department.” She is loved and admired by those who work with her. Ms. Donnis volunteers four days a week, many days arriving earlier than the staff. She goes out of her way to make those around her feel special but never expects anything in return. Her smiling face, listening ear, and words of advice are often just what is needed in the moment. Ms. Donnis has endured difficult times. However, she has not let those difficult times slow her down. Her determination and spunk have not only carried her through the tough times, they also make her an invaluable member of the Outpatient Admissions Department. Ms. Donnis goes above and beyond to make certain that every patient’s experience is a memorable one. When Ms. Donnis is working, there is sure to be love and laughter all around.

Hayley Monteith, Excellence in Nursing Award — Compassionate Care Recipient

Hayley Monteith, R.N. is the Excellence in Nursing Award for Compassionate Care recipient. Throughout her 18-year career at Redmond, Hayley has been consistently recognized for her incredible generosity and compassion. Whether it be a patient, patient’s family, or colleague, there is no hesitation in Hayley’s willingness to lend a hand. Hayley comes from a long line of “earth angels.” As a child, she frequently accompanied her grandparents, The Gospel Romans, to fundraisers for those less fortunate as well as Christmas Eve visits to an orphanage. Those memories shaped her life and set her on her own path of giving back. There are numerous accounts of Hayley identifying and meeting needs. When the child of a former co-worker was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Hayley coordinated efforts to help, including making Christmas special for the child. A bargain hunter, she often buys items like wheelchairs for future gifting to those in need. When she is available, she often fills in shifts on short notice to help colleagues in times of need. Not one to bring attention to herself, Hayley also works to shine the spotlight on her colleagues. She frequently submits compelling nominations and recognitions of her co-workers for the work they do. Hayley’s desire to help others and ease their suffering shows in all that she does. Her colleagues say that she exemplifies giving, compassion, and a Godly love of humanity.

Kathy Henderson, Excellence in Nursing Award — Professional Mentoring Recipient

Kathy Henderson, R.N., B.S.N., began at Redmond in 1981. Throughout her career, Kathy has served as an example of “walking the walk” and setting the example for others. Not only has she mentored countless nurses throughout the hospital, she has also mentored two generations of her own family who also serve at Redmond. As a nurse director, Kathy knows her flock. She is known for her willingness to offer support, a trusted clinical opinion, or additional resources as needed by the individual in need. Kathy is highly respected by her peers on the leadership team. She has a trusted reputation for giving sage advice and always guiding in the right direction. Many individuals mentored by Kathy at the beginning of their nursing careers have since advanced in their own practice and leadership roles at Redmond. Those one-time new nurses now have the pleasure of calling Kathy a colleague in leadership. Kathy is known as the “rock” of the nurse directors at Redmond. She is the first to recognize personal accomplishments and milestones of her peers. She is also the first to provide support in times of need. Kathy has shepherded many throughout her career at Redmond and will continue to do so for years to come. Kathy mentors with humility, dedication, and above all else – a commitment to the care and improvement of human life.

These caring and talented individuals will now be considered for HCA Healthcare’s division-level awards. The division-level winners are entered into consideration for the national-level awards which are presented during a special ceremony at the HCA Healthcare headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

About the HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction

Established in 1971, the Frist Humanitarian Award honors outstanding individuals for their humanitarian and volunteer activities. The awards are given annually in recognition of the caring spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., a founder of HCA Healthcare. The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes one employee, one physician and one volunteer from each HCA Healthcare facility.

Our knowledgeable and compassionate nurses are at the front line of patient care every day. The HCA Healthcare Excellence in Nursing Award was created in 2014 to recognize the intrinsic value of the nursing practice in accomplishing our mission of providing the highest quality of care to the patients and communities we serve. The award recognizes HCA Healthcare nurses who excel in the categories of compassionate care and professional mentoring.

HCA Healthcare was created through the vision of founders, Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Sr., Jack Massey and Dr. Thomas “Tommy” Frist, Jr., and more than 45 years later, the company continues to invent and develop systems to advance health and patient care, in large part due to ideas from employees. The HCA Healthcare Innovators Award, established in 2010, continues the tradition of recognizing innovative thinkers with ideas that improve patient quality, service or the financial impact of operations.

