The victim of a deadly crash on US 27 at Adams Road in front of Meadow Lakes Golf Club has been identified as 76 year-old Charles R. Samuels of Cedartown.

Reports said that the wreck, which occurred around 5 am and closed lanes in both directions for hours.

Authorities said that a Honda Accord, driven by Samuels, pulled out onto the southbound lanes of US 27 while heading north and struck a tractor trailer head on. The tractor trailer then swerved and struck a second tractor trailer.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, Samuels was extricated and taken to Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from massive traumatic injuries at 8:09 am.

The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash at this time.