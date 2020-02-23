Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a walking tour of The Martha Berry School for Girls on (Saturday) Feb. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

As part of its Campus Tour Series, Oak Hill invites the community to step back in history and explore the growth of Berry’s first school for girls. Guests will park at Berry College’s Log Cabin Campus and meet at the newly renovated Barnwell Chapel, where a tour guide will lead them on a 1.3-mile walking tour.

From the plot of Sunshine Shanty to the well-known Gothic Revival campus donated by Henry and Clara Ford, guests will explore the landmarks of the school’s impressive growth. According to Education and Public Services Manager Alice Stevens, the tour brings the school’s fascinating story into perspective.

“To me, the tour is such a rare glimpse into a part of Berry’s history that many people have not fully understood,” Stevens says. “By highlighting this area of campus, people can gain a better appreciation for how the girl’s school grew, as well as how it fits into the Berry story as a whole.”

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for non-Berry students, and free for Berry-affiliated guests. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, as there will be some uneven paths to navigate. Finish the tour with a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider served in the Ouida Word Dickey Living Room located in the Ford Buildings. To register, please call 706-368-6789 or email [email protected].