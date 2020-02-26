On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, the Department of Community Supervision requested the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and Lafayette Street Crimes Unit to conducted compliance checks of active probationers. As a result of these compliance checks, the following subjects were arrested.



Caleb Marsh

371 Keller Rd

Rossville, GA 30741



Probation Violation Felony, Possession Alprazolam w/ intent (x2), Possession Marijuana with intent, Possession MDMA, Possession Oxycodone (over 600 pills packaged for resale were seized)



Allen Sansing

814 Indian Ave

Rossville, GA 30741



Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine

Robert Heard

814 Indian Ave

Rossville, GA 30741



Possession Methamphetamine

Emily Motley

814 Indian Ave

Rossville, GA 30741

Possession Methamphetamine



Hailey Jones

22 8th St

Rossville, GA 30741



Probation Violation- Felony; Possession Heroin

Michael Jackson Harris

75 Edgewood Cir.

Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742



Possession Methamphetamine

Michael Brooks

148 Wendy Leigh Cir.

Rossville, GA 30741



Probation Violation- Felony



Ricky Sims

203 West Main St.

Lafayette, GA 30728



Felony Bench Warrant

Stephanie Chambers

203 West Main St.

Lafayette, GA 30728



Probation Violation- Felony



Kenneth Dixon

203 West Main St.

Lafayette, GA 30728



Probation Violation-Felony

William Thompson

49 Elliot Ln.

Flinstone, GA



Probation Violation- Felony, Obstruction- Misd.



Brittany Bailey

1564 North Long Hollow Rd.

Chickamauga, GA 30707



Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine

The cooperation between agencies resulted in a successful operation. I would like to thank all those who participated. It couldn’t have been successful without each one of you.



Commander DeWayne Brown

LMJCDTF

