On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, the Department of Community Supervision requested the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and Lafayette Street Crimes Unit to conducted compliance checks of active probationers. As a result of these compliance checks, the following subjects were arrested.
Caleb Marsh
371 Keller Rd
Rossville, GA 30741
Probation Violation Felony, Possession Alprazolam w/ intent (x2), Possession Marijuana with intent, Possession MDMA, Possession Oxycodone (over 600 pills packaged for resale were seized)
Allen Sansing
814 Indian Ave
Rossville, GA 30741
Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Robert Heard
814 Indian Ave
Rossville, GA 30741
Possession Methamphetamine
Emily Motley
814 Indian Ave
Rossville, GA 30741
Possession Methamphetamine
Hailey Jones
22 8th St
Rossville, GA 30741
Probation Violation- Felony; Possession Heroin
Michael Jackson Harris
75 Edgewood Cir.
Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742
Possession Methamphetamine
Michael Brooks
148 Wendy Leigh Cir.
Rossville, GA 30741
Probation Violation- Felony
Ricky Sims
203 West Main St.
Lafayette, GA 30728
Felony Bench Warrant
Stephanie Chambers
203 West Main St.
Lafayette, GA 30728
Probation Violation- Felony
Kenneth Dixon
203 West Main St.
Lafayette, GA 30728
Probation Violation-Felony
William Thompson
49 Elliot Ln.
Flinstone, GA
Probation Violation- Felony, Obstruction- Misd.
Brittany Bailey
1564 North Long Hollow Rd.
Chickamauga, GA 30707
Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
The cooperation between agencies resulted in a successful operation. I would like to thank all those who participated. It couldn’t have been successful without each one of you.
Commander DeWayne Brown
LMJCDTF