On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, the Department of Community Supervision requested the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and Lafayette Street Crimes Unit to conducted compliance checks of active probationers. As a result of these compliance checks, the following subjects were arrested. 

Caleb Marsh 

371 Keller Rd 

Rossville, GA 30741

Probation Violation Felony, Possession Alprazolam w/ intent (x2), Possession Marijuana with intent, Possession MDMA, Possession Oxycodone (over 600 pills packaged for resale were seized)

Allen Sansing 

814 Indian Ave 

Rossville, GA 30741

Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine

Robert Heard 

814 Indian Ave 

Rossville, GA 30741

Possession Methamphetamine

Emily Motley 

814 Indian Ave 

Rossville, GA 30741

Possession Methamphetamine

Hailey Jones 

22 8th St 

Rossville, GA 30741

Probation Violation- Felony; Possession Heroin

Michael Jackson Harris 

75 Edgewood Cir. 

Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742

Possession Methamphetamine

Michael Brooks 

148 Wendy Leigh Cir. 

Rossville, GA 30741

Probation Violation- Felony

Ricky Sims 

203 West Main St. 

Lafayette, GA 30728

Felony Bench Warrant

Stephanie Chambers 

203 West Main St. 

Lafayette, GA 30728

Probation Violation- Felony

Kenneth Dixon 

203 West Main St. 

Lafayette, GA 30728

Probation Violation-Felony

William Thompson 

49 Elliot Ln. 

Flinstone, GA 

Probation Violation- Felony, Obstruction- Misd.

Brittany Bailey 

1564 North Long Hollow Rd. 

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Probation Violation- Felony, Possession Methamphetamine

The cooperation between agencies resulted in a successful operation. I would like to thank all those who participated. It couldn’t have been successful without each one of you. 

Commander DeWayne Brown

LMJCDTF