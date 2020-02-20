Noreen Roark Queen, age 59 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence after a brave battle with cancer.

Noreen was born on February 22, 1960 to James Herman Roark and the late Jeannie Bailie Roark. Noreen earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Middle Tennessee State University and later earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Georgia State University. Prior to her retirement, Noreen was an educator for over 27 years in Gordon County. She was also co-owner of the Calhoun Bowling Center and organizer of the Youth Bowling League for children with disabilities, and a youth bowling coach. She was a director on the Special Olympics Board.

Noreen is survived by: her father, James Herman Roark; her husband, Ronald Queen; son, Matt Queen; two daughters, Bailie Greeson and her husband Cody of Calhoun and Shana Scott and her husband Chris of Calhoun; three sisters, Karlene Welty and her husband John of Calhoun, Bobbie Garber and her husband Jeff of Chattanooga, TN, and Andi Hooper and her husband Tim of Fall Branch, TN; and one granddaughter, Nora Greeson. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Carl Converse officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: David Locke, Johnny Cardin, Rodney Curtis, Cody Greeson, Sam Welty, and Andrew Hooper.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20th from 4 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coulter Hampton Foundation at P.O. Box 1334, Calhoun, GA 30703 or by phone at (706)271-6534.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Noreen Roark Queen.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Noreen Roark Queen please visit our Sympathy Store.