Ms. Wendy Delilah Brannon, age 58, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Brannon was born in Floyd County, Georgia on February 4, 1961, daughter of Glenn Thomas Brannon and Barbara Jean Carroll Brannon. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Pendley (Hillary), Silver Creek, and Jason Pendley (Rebecca), Kingston; three grandchildren, Julia, Emily and Matthew Pendley; her parents, Glenn & Jean Brannon, Lindale; three brothers, Greg Brannon, Lindale, Tracy Brannon, Lindale and Gary Brannon, Lindale.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 5 until 7pm. In accordance to her wishes, Ms. Brannon will be cremated.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.