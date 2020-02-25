Ms. Susie Viola (Rice) Lee, age 87 of Rome, passed away at her residence Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Susie was born April 26, 1936 in Chattooga County. She is the daughter of the late Alice Campbell Rice and Claude Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lee and a sister, Nadine Dobbs.

Ms. Rice was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church where she taught children’s Sunday school classes for 50 years. She was retired from Raja Industries in Rome, Ga.

Survivors included her sons, Marvin Lee and Martin (Mark) Lee of Rome; a brother, Carl Rice; sisters, Dora Hewitt and Evelyn Welch all of Alabama. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Tyler Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Rome Memorial Park.

Parnick Jenning’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of the arrangements.