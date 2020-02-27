MS. KATHY LYNN MCGUIRE, age 60, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Ms. McGuire was born May 5, 1959, in Floyd County, Georgia, a daughter of the late Steve and Nancy Gilreath and Calvin and Linda McGuire, who survive. She also preceded in death by a sister, the late Tammy Gilreath.



She is survived by a son, Mica McGuire, three sisters and a brother, Shanna Gilreath Dodd, Tonia Gilreath Rounsaville, wife of the late Stanley Rounsaville, Kelly McGuire and Family, Kevin McGuire and Family. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jordan and Jason Warren, Olivia Stancil and Derek and Shalyn Dodd, great nephew, Kendall Warren and great Niece, Eisley Warren.

The Family will have a private memorial service at a later date.



Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Ms. Kathy Lynn McGuire.