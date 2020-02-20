Mrs. Winona Carmalee Cantrell, age 90, formerly of Adairsville passed away Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at her son’s residence.

She was born in Hillsboro, West Virginia, December 21, 1929, daughter of the late Walter Grady Coxey and Leona Sizemore Coxey. Mrs. Cantrell was a member of Oothcalooga Baptist Church. She retired after 50 plus years as a register nurse and along with her late husband, they owned and operated Family Leisure Resort in Adairsville for 13 years. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader. Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Cantrell; sister, Juanita Spinx; brother-in-law, Jackie Cantrell; and sisters-in-law, Ann Atkins and Jean Huey.

Survivors include her sons, Doyle Cantrell and his wife, Sherry of Canton, Lynn Cantrell and his fiancee, Brenna Campbell of Kennesaw, David Cantrell and his wife, Lynn of Ball Ground, and Heath Cantrell and his wife, Mandy of Adairsville; daughter, Vivian Cantrell of Adairsville; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Coxey of CO; sister, Nannie Cutlip of WV; brother-in-law, Mike and Sara Cantrell; sister-in-law, Martha Hyde and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Michael Hunt and Rev. Gary Hibberts officiating. Interment will follow in Rolling Hills Memory Garden, Acworth. Family will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at Barton Funeral Home, Friday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Winona Carmalee Cantrell.