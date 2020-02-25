Mrs. Wilma Trotzke, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Trotzke was born in Rome, GA on July 9, 1926, daughter of the late William J. Pye and the late Nina Mae Williams Pye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Trotzke, who passed away on November 11, 2003.

Mrs. Trotzke attended North Broad Baptist Church for her entire life. Over the years, she was involved in different ministries at the church. She worked in the children’s ministries, played the piano for 22 years, and sang in the choir for over 40 years. She worked for 28 ½ years and retired from Sears, where she served her customers in the appliance department. After retirement, she worked at Citizens First Bank.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Lombard (Tony) of Cedartown, John Trotzke of Phoenix, AZ, and Kathy Farris (Jody Robbins) of Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren, Lance Lombard (Natalie) of Toccoa, Adam Lombard (Regina) of Rome, Lauren Farris and Miranda Farris, both of Tempe, AZ; her great grandchildren, Chloe, Christian, Olivia and Connor; a cousin, Alvis Trotter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Micah Pritchett and Dr. Phil Patterson officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 12:00 pm until the service hour.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to North Broad Baptist Church or to the Rome-Floyd County Humane Society.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.