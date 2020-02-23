Mrs. Patsy Diane Casey Warren, age 67, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Saturday morning, February 22, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Warren was born in Rome, GA on April 24, 1952, daughter of the late Luke C. Casey and the late Wilma Ruth Johnston Casey. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Mrs. Warren was employed with Huddle House in Rome for over 30 years prior to her illness. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, William David Warren, to whom she was married on December 22, 2008; twin daughters, Misty Pope (Jason), Rome, and Kristy Anderson (Andy), Aragon; her son, Jamie Weathington (Shirley), Rome; 3 grandchildren, Ashton and Taylen Lee, both of Rome, and Conner Anderson, Aragon; 2 great grandchildren, Darian Crowe and Emmelyn Pope, both of Rome; 3 sisters, Betty Proctor (Junior), Silver Creek, Barbara Hand, Shannon, and Yvonne Casey, Shannon; 3 brothers, James Casey (Margaret), Rome, David Casey, Silver Creek, and Jerry Casey (Janet), Shannon; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Harold Ingram and the Rev. Earl Partain, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.