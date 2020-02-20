Mrs. Nancy Kay Roberts Blair, age 73, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020.

She was born on January 13, 1947 in Grundy, Virginia a daughter of the late Garland Roberts and the late June McPhrson Roberts. In addition to her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Blair is survived by her husband, Joseph Blair; her daughter, Elizabeth Blair; brother, Bobby Roberts; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Blair will be cremated. No formal services are planned at this time.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Nancy Kay Roberts Blair.