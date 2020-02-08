Mrs. Martha Linnell “Nelle” Holland Reagan, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Reagan was born in Paulding County, GA on January 1, 1936, daughter of the late James Henry Holland and the late Lois Locklear Holland. She was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Junior LeBron Reagan on April 9, 2014, by a sister, Sarah Anne Holland Campbell, and by a son-in-law, Kenneth David Barton.

She began her radio career in 1960 with WPLK in Rockmart. Prior to her illness, she was the host for “Talk of the Town” on WRGA Radio. Nelle was honored many times during her illustrious career including being inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2013. She was involved in many community programs and loved and promoted community activities in Rome and Floyd County. Mrs. Reagan was a member of West Rome United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Reagan Barton, Rome; her son, James Lebron “Jimmy” Reagan, Sarasota, FL; her two grandsons, Nicholas Barton, Kansas City, KS, and David Barton, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Barbara Davis, the Rev. Michael Holt, and Mr. Randy Quick will officiate. Interment will follow at a later date in Rockmart Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until 3:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd Inc., P. O. Box 682, Rome, GA 30162-0682.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.


