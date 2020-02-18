Mrs. Marion Christopher Richards age 91 of West 10th Street, Rome died Wednesday February 12, 2020 following an extended illness.

Mrs. Richards was born July 4, 1928 in Greer SC, daughter of the late Homer Cecil Christopher and Martha Katherine Raines Christopher. Until her retirement Mrs. Richards had been employed with the Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office for over 30 years. Mrs. Richards was a member of Rome First Baptist Church, served on the flower committee and taught the Fifth Grade Girls Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Lavender View Garden Club, worked with the Floyd County 4-H and the Coosa Valley Fair Association.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Richards was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Bobby Harold “Bob” Richards in 1997.

Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Hal Richards (Mimi) Rome, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Richards Sapp (John), Washington State, two grandsons, Bobby Sapp (Megan) and David Sapp (Laura) both of Portland Oregon, great grandchildren, Aleida Sapp, Barrett Sapp and Truett Sapp, a sister, Gail Patterson, Rome and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A private interment service will be held Tuesday February 18th with a Memorial Service to be held Saturday March 14th , 1 PM at Rome First Baptist Church, visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.

The family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made in Marion’s name to the Flower Committee, Rome First Baptist Church or the Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marion Christopher Richards.

