Mrs. Marilyn Joyce McDonald, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at her residence.

Joyce was born on October 9, 1941, at Fort McClellan, AL, daughter of the late Glen and Emma Roberts Harper. She lived most of her life in Monticello, GA, where she was a member of the Monticello Baptist Church and was a realtor for several years. Joyce moved to Rome in 2016 and attended Life Church. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Georgia Tech football fan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death on May 24, 2016, by her husband, Wayne McDonald, whom she married August 28, 1961. A sister, Glenda Strange, also preceded her in death.

Joyce is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Paula McDonald of Americus, GA, Mike and Trinity McDonald of Greenville, GA, and Matt and Jennifer McDonald of Rome; eight grandchildren, Geoffrey (Chalonda) McDonald, Andrew B. McDonald, Josh (Amanda) McDonald, Casey McDonald, Savanna (Aaron) Salley, Christian Williams, Brooke McDonald and Taylor Grace McDonald; three great-grandchildren, Kenley McDonald, Emma McDonald and Bentley Williams; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Ken Beavers of Covington, GA.

A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be held on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Stockton officiating. Joyce’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions by made to either Life Church Student Ministry, 3 Central Plaza, Suite 358, Rome GA, 30161, Gideons International, Americus Camp, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090, or Stewart Webster Cancer Fund, Mike’s Cancer Crusade, 6381 Hamilton Street, Preston, GA, 31824.

