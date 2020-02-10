Mrs. Joan Diane Little, age 63, of Rome, passed away suddenly on February 9, 2020, at a local hospital.

Joan was born in Rome, Georgia on September 20, 1956, daughter of the late Leonard Phillips and the late Virginia Neal Phillips. She was a second grade teacher at Glenwood Primary School for almost 30 years. Joan was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Matthew Little.

Joan is survived by her husband of 39 years, Weyman C. Little; her sons, Philip Little (Lee) and Patrick Little; her grandchild, Ethan Little; her brother, Steve Phillips (Regina); and her niece, Stephanie Clark (Tevin).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Friday from 12:00 pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.