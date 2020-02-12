Mrs. Iris Jeanette “Jan” Rogers, age 84, of Kingston, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Griffin, Georgia on November 6, 1935, daughter of the late Manuel Johnson and the late Iris Tyre Johnson. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Rogers worked for many years as a secretary and paraprofessional at Johnson School. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Rogers.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Aster Bob Rogers; a daughter, Bobbie Green, Rome; a son, Charles Robert “Chuck” Rogers, Kingston; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 7pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Charlie Carney officiating. Private interment will be held later at Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5pm until 6:45pm.

Honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 6:30pm and include; Kenneth Wood and members of the East Floyd Lodge #728 F.&A.M.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Floyd Medical Center and the staff of Rome Health & Rehab for their wonderful care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements