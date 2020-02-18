Mrs. Hazel Evelyn York Mull, age 85, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a Chattanooga Hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 18, 1934, daughter of the late Isaac Alfred York and the late Lizzy Pearl Boatner York. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Mull, by a daughter-in-law, Connie Mull, and by a sister, Catherine York Milam. Mrs. Mull was a faithful member of Eden Valley Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a nurse’s aide for several years at Winthrop Health & Rehab and Valley View Nursing Home.

Survivors include three children, Kenneth Mull, Silver Creek, Debra Yaconis (David), Portsmouth, VA, and Michael Mull (Shannon), Gaylesville, AL; six grandchildren, Leigh Gregory, Paige Dempsey, Jonathan Mull, Starr Dunn, Kaitlin Yaconis and Raymee Burt; four great grandchildren, Shelby Rae Gregory, Zion Gregory, Autumn Gregory and Chansley Dempsey; one great-great grandchild, Lennon Lato; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steven Swift and the Rev. Tyler Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery,

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Jon Mull, Raymee Burt, Nathan Milam, Percy Criswell, Tommy Mull and John Mull.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.