Mrs. Freddie Lorraine Reynolds Blasengame, 58, Ward Mountian Road, Adairsville, GA passed away February 10, 2020 at the residence.

Mrs. Blasengame was born in Floyd County, GA, October 12, 1961, daughter of Alice Defphine Furlow Reynolds and the late Charles Darnell Reynolds. She was of the baptist faith. Lorraine loved spending time with family, doing crafts with her grandchildren, and enjoyed watching her daily soap operas.

Survivors include her significant other, Roy Waller; mother, Alice Reynolds; daughter, Amanda Redd; grandchildren, Gracie Redd, Jaxon Owens, and Taylor Wilson; sister, Lanell and Larry Jackson; step-children, Wayne and Alaina Waller; special cousins, Cathy Bagley, Paulette Crowe, Jean Reynolds, and Wayne Reynolds.

A Celebration of Lorraine’s Life will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Freddie Lorraine Reynolds Blasengame