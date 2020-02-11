Mrs. Frances Marie DeBerry, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. DeBerry was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 3, 1928, daughter of the late Emil Carl Geise and the late Lonie C. Bohannon Geise. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roland Andrew DeBerry, by a son, Bill DeBerry, by a step-grandson, Caleb Keller, and by a sister, Delores Marshall. Mrs. DeBerry was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked for several years at Celanese Corporation as a Beamer.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Lowery (Buddy), Rome, and Brenda McChargue (Steve), Aragon; a sister, Caroline Ellenburg, Summerville; three grandchildren, Harold Hilliard (Christi), Jeff Chandler (Christy), and Alicia Bing (Shane); 4 great grandchildren, Andrew Chandler, Jack Chandler, Haley Wheat and Hayden Hilliard; 3 step-grandchildren, Mistee Graham (Clay), Bo McChargue (Amanda), and April Helton (Clint); 8 step-great grandchildren, Claire, Carson & Anna Kate Graham, Rylie & Avery McChargue, and Chase, Chandler & Halle Helton; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Sanford DeBerry and the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include; Andrew Chandler, Jack Chandler, Hayden Hilliard, Roger DeBerry, James DeBerry and Jerry Chisolm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Renita Carnes, Director of Renaissance Marquis, as well as the staff and special care givers for all their love and care. Also, a special thank you to her home health nurse, Anna Martin, and to Debbie Rittenhouse, Joe Dowdy and the staff of Homestead Hospice.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.