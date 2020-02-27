Mrs. Eary Lee Kilgore Sisson, age 78, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Sisson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 24, 1941, daughter of the late Kenny Kilgore and the late Inez Jones Kilgore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Gilbert Sisson, by a daughter, Chrissy Lee Sisson, by a sister, Shirley Ann Sisson, and by a brother, Gordon Kilgore. Mrs. Sisson was a homemaker and was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. She loved to sew.

Survivors include a son, Terry Allen Sisson (Chassity), Silver Creek; three granddaughters, Krysteena Sisson, Cheyenne Morgan and Samantha Sisson; a great granddaughter, Carianne Morgan; three sisters, Ilene Deaton, Ellen Casey and Kathy Ethridge; a brother, Spencer Kilgore; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10am until 11:45am.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 11:30am and include; Active: Jack Pope, Hubert Sisson, Gary Pope, Chris Pope, Joe Hartcourt and Jason Willerson. Honorary: Olen Sisson and Brian Cox.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.