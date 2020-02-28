Mrs. Donna West Nevins, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Nevins was born in Rome, Georgia on February 12, 1958, daughter of the late Albert West and the late Sarah Selman West. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Christeva Metts, by her grandmother, Christeva Selman, and by aunts, Annie Rade and Nellie Selman. Mrs. Nevins was of the Christian faith and worked for Kennesaw Transport as a truck driver. She loved reading, knitting and quilting.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Nevins; three children and son-in-law, Lee-Ann Carolyn Cannon and Noel Cannon, IV, of Armuchee, GA, Jamie Celeste Metts, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, and Zackary Thomas Metts, of Rome, GA; five grandchildren, Lauren Cannon, Zackary Metts, II, Rylee Cannon, Addilyn Cannon and Olivia Cannon.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 until 4pm with the Rev. Greg Cater speaking at 3:45pm. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Nevins will be cremated following the visitation.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.