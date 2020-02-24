Mrs. Deborah Dawn Bonds, age 69, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bonds was born in Dade County, GA on August 26, 1950, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Floyd T. Richards. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son, Shawn Russell Wycoff, Silver Creek; a family friend, Lewis Jones, Silver Creek; her feline companion, Bonnie; her canine companion, Bubby.

In keeping with her request, Mrs. Bonds will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 3 pm until time for the service.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.