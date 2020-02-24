Mrs. Clesten Williams Early, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Early was born in Tallapoosa, Georgia on February 14, 1931, daughter of the late Murdock Williams and the late Bessie L. Hamrick Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Early, and by two great granddaughters, Emily Brown and Aubree Chambers. Mrs. Early was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years in the textile industry at Mohawk, Trend Mills and Integrated Products. Mrs. Early loved working, cleaning house and taking care of her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Paula Tucker (Steve), Cedar Bluff, AL; two stepsons, Mike Early, Ft. Payne, AL, and Wayne Early, Centre, AL; two sisters, Opal Bevis, Cedartown, and Rachel Hollis, Rome; a brother, Murdock Williams (Linda), Rome; seven grandchildren, Alisha Baker, Julie Chambers, Caitlin Potts, Joel Early, Jenna Rogers, Jacob Early and Jillian Early; nine great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:30 until 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.