Mrs. Betty Jean Ayers, age 68 of Summerville, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Ayers was born in Rome, Georgia on October 10, 1951, daughter of the late James “Jimmy” Calvin Atkins and Idalene Carr Atkins. She was retired from Mohawk industries and was of the Christian Faith. IN addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Ayers, grandson, Quinton Ayers, and a brother, Jimmy Atkins.

Mrs. Ayers is survived by her husband, James Edward Ayers; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Mary Ann Ayers, Danny Ayers, Doug Ayers, Cody and Kaitlyn Ayers and Spencer and Ashley Ayers; brother, Louie Atkins; sister, Vera Saxon; grandchildren, Cayce Ayers, Megan Sisson, Kaleigh Ayers, Dustin Ayers and Johnathan Key; great grandchildren, Ariah Ayers, Hunter Ayers, and Rylan Hughes-Ayers; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ayers will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Ayers, Spencer Ayers, Johnathan Key, David Ayers and Don Lemming.

Mrs. Ayers will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Ayers.