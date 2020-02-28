Mr. Roscoe Thomas Holder, age 85, of Rome, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at a local hospital after an extended illness.

Mr. Holder was born in Rome, Georgia on April 5, 1934, son of the late Dovie Rovine Allred Holder and the late Roy Roscoe Holder. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Mae Dell Brock and Inez Bing.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Lear Holder; daughter, Holly Reynolds (Vic); sons, Chad Holder (Kristi), Scott Holder (Holly), and Mark Holder; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister in-law, Shirley Whitehead Lear; nephew, Larry Bing (Patti), and many other nieces and nephews by marriage.

Mr. Holder, “Tom”, grew up in the Tubize, Celanese Village of Rome, GA. He attended Rome High School, “Hill Toppers”, where he graduated in 1952. Tom was a member of the Rome High School band for 6 years and served as the Captain of the band his Senior year. After high school, Tom attended Georgia Institute of Technology and then graduated from Southern Technical College in 1955. Mr. Holder was employed with General Electric for 40 years as an Electronic Specialist. Tom was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church for 30 years, where he was a member of the choir and served with Carpenters for Christ on several mission outreaches. After retirement, Tom and Shirley moved to Lake Weiss, AL, where they lived for 14 years. During this time, they were members of Fairview Methodist Church of Centre, AL, where Tom was a choir member and served in various lay ministries. Tom especially enjoyed participating in activities of The Charles C. Parker Senior Center of Rome, GA, where he served as a Line Dancing Instructor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Horace Stewart, Scott Holder, and Vic Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, from 12:00 pm until 2:15 pm.

Flowers are accepted along with donations to Tom’s favorite charity, Camp Good Times for the mentally disadvantaged. Makes donations payable to Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, 1 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165 and specify Camp Good Times.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday at 2:00 pm and include his grandsons, Evan Holder, Chaney Holder, Seth Holder and Joseph Holder, his grandson-in-law, Jason Rodriguez and nephew, Larry Bing. Honorary pallbearers include his grandsons-in-law, Jason Doran and Nick Johnson, and his granddaughters, Emily Rodriguez, Erin Doran, Lanie Johnson, Mackie Reynolds and Addie Holder.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.