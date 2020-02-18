Mr. Ricky Dale Autry, age 61, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Autry was born in Rome, Georgia on September 28, 1958, son of the late John P. Autry and the late Cora Lee Hall Autry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Rebecca Barrick Autry, on May 22, 2015, and by two sisters, Regina Ann Autry and Gloria Gail Autry. Prior to retirement, Mr. Autry worked for a number of years in construction. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Mr. Autry was an avid fan of Calhoun High School football and was the ultimate Clemson Tigers fan.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Autry, Rome; two sisters, Jilletta Jerris, Silver Creek, and Renita Mims, Shelby, NC; a brother, Jackie Autry, Rome; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ted Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include; Caleb Jerris, Colton Jerris, Kyle Jerris, Jackson Mims, Parker Mims, Justin Gravitt and Chris Pelfrey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.