Mr. Randall Charles “Randy” Edmondson, age 65, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at his residence.

Randy was born in Canton, GA, August 27, 1954, son of the late Willie Dee Edmondson and Evelyn Carrie Wheeler Edmondson. He had worked at General Electric of Rome until their closing and retired in 2019 from OTR Wheel Engineering. Randy was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church and loved fishing. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, Atlanta Falcons fan and University of Georgia Football fan. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Bagley, and two brothers, Gary and Lamar Edmondson.

Randy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marcie and Greg Hunnicutt of Cartersville, GA; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Misty Edmondson of Rome; five grandchildren, Ansley Edmondson, Cohen Edmondson, Ava Hunnicutt, Ella Hunnicutt and Owen Hunnicutt; a sister, Patricia Watson of Rome.

There will be a Gathering of Friends to celebrate Randy’s life on Friday evening, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randall Charles “Randy” Edmondson.