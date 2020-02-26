Mr. Lester Scott Greene, age 66, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

Scott was born in Valdosta, Georgia on February 18, 1954, son of the late Betty Luana Johnson Greene and Lester Virgil Greene. Scott owned and operated Morrison construction for 25 years.

Survivors include a son, Jarrod Greene, a daughter, Sydney Greene, and their mother, Sherri Greene; two sisters, Janet Burrell and Annette (Jon) Baker; a brother, Paul (Brandie) Greene; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 7:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. David Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Valdosta, GA on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.