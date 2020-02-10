Mr. Kenneth Ted Redding, age 72, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020.

Ted was born on May 27, 1947 in Cedartown, a son of the late Lewis Jake Redding and the late Virginia Ray Redding. Prior to his retirement he had worked for the UPS for many years and was also a cattle farmer for over thirty years. In addition to his father and mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jan Redding and his daughter, Stacy Redding Tudors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carla Thomason Redding; niece, Janna Redding Leff & Craig; sister in law, Shirley Redding; son in law, Lamar Hogan; mother in law, Eva Thomason; brother in law and sister in law; Carl Thomason Jr., & Melissa; sister in law & brother in law, Neva Shiver & Howard; grandchildren, Dustin Hogan and Casi Hogan and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home. The Graveside and Interment services for Mr. Ted Redding will follow in the North View Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the services for Mr. Kenneth Ted Redding.