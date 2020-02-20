Mr. John Willis Bagwell, Jr., age 89, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in a local hospital.

John was born at McCall Hospital on March 18, 1930… so began a life of exploration that would take him far beyond the fields of his beloved Floyd County. He graduated from McHenry High School in 1947 after serving as Senior Class President. His honesty, integrity and affable personality would win him many friends and propel him into leadership roles throughout his life.

While serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, John was stationed in Germany. It became for him an opportunity to see how differently others lived, and he used his free time to explore the European continent and pursue his great love of history.

Following his wedding to Margaret Wallace Schilling on June 1, 1958, he brought her across the threshold of a Black’s Bluff home that he built with the money he had saved during his Army years in Germany. John and his brother soon took the reins of the family dairy business after their father was diagnosed with tuberculosis. In the 1960s, following his brother’s departure to serve as a United Methodist minister, John continued to operate Bagwell Dairy with his sons until 1983, at which point it was moved to beautiful Vann’s Valley in Cave Spring.

John was a dairyman to the core, and his intense focus on cost-effective, progressive techniques in dairying, along with his strong belief in cooperation and servant leadership, made him a natural choice to serve in dairy organizations throughout Georgia and the Southeast. He served on the boards of Atlanta Dairies; the Georgia ACCM (Agricultural Commodity Commission for Milk) 1983-2009, Past Chairman; the American Dairy Association of Georgia 1967-2007, President 1978-1979; the Southeastern United Dairy Industry Association 1999-2007, Secretary 1999-2007; the Floyd County Farm Bureau 1981-2011; and AgGeorgia 1985-2013. His work on these boards took him all over the U. S. where he would befriend farmers and learn how they live, work and prosper. Along with his natural curiosity, it was John’s strong faith, his integrity and the loving trust he placed in his wife and his sons that has significantly grown and sustained the family’s agribusiness to this day. He was respected by all who knew him, and it was often said of him that “he never met a stranger.”

John joined South Broad United Methodist Church in 1948, and became a committed supporter of it’s ministry throughout his life. Over the years, he served the institution faithfully as Trustee Chair, Administrative Board member and Lay Leader.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; his sons, Charles Bruce Bagwell (Margaret) and William Irwin Bagwell (Susan); his grandchildren, John White Bagwell, Mary Katherine Rubin (Josh), William Larkin Bagwell, and Margaret Elizabeth Bagwell. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Willis Bagwell, Sr. and Verdelle Bagwell, and by his brother, the Reverend Leland Bagwell.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11am at South Broad United Methodist Church with his Pastor, the Rev. Norv Havens officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at South Broad United Methodist Church on Thursday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: John Bagwell, Will Bagwell, Josh Rubin, Marshall Tyson, David Bagwell, and Davis Willis. Honorary: Henry Barton, Ray Barton, Spencer Willis, George Barton, Frank Wright, David Smith, Coleman Brown, and Bobby Clayton.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to South Broad United Methodist Church, 546 South Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements